Getting Started

This tutorial will take you through the process of building a GraphQL server with gqlgen that can:
- Return a list of todos
- Create new todos
- Mark off todos as they are completed
You can find the finished code for this tutorial here
Set up Project
Create a directory for your project, and initialise it as a Go Module:
mkdir gqlgen-todos
cd gqlgen-todos
go mod init github.com/[username]/gqlgen-todos
Next, create a
tools.go file and add gqlgen as a tool dependency for your module.
//go:build tools
// +build tools
package tools
import (
_ "github.com/99designs/gqlgen"
)
To automatically add the dependency to your
go.mod run
go mod tidy
By default you’ll be using the latest version of gqlgen, but if you want to specify a particular version you can use
go get (replacing
VERSION with the particular version desired)
go get -d github.com/99designs/gqlgen@VERSION
Building the server
Create the project skeleton
go run github.com/99designs/gqlgen init
This will create our suggested package layout. You can modify these paths in gqlgen.yml if you need to.
├── go.mod
├── go.sum
├── gqlgen.yml - The gqlgen config file, knobs for controlling the generated code.
├── graph
│ ├── generated - A package that only contains the generated runtime
│ │ └── generated.go
│ ├── model - A package for all your graph models, generated or otherwise
│ │ └── models_gen.go
│ ├── resolver.go - The root graph resolver type. This file wont get regenerated
│ ├── schema.graphqls - Some schema. You can split the schema into as many graphql files as you like
│ └── schema.resolvers.go - the resolver implementation for schema.graphql
└── server.go - The entry point to your app. Customize it however you see fit
Define your schema
gqlgen is a schema-first library — before writing code, you describe your API using the GraphQL
Schema Definition Language. By default this goes into a file called
schema.graphqls but you can break it up into as many different files as you want.
The schema that was generated for us was:
type Todo {
id: ID!
text: String!
done: Boolean!
user: User!
}
type User {
id: ID!
name: String!
}
type Query {
todos: [Todo!]!
}
input NewTodo {
text: String!
userId: String!
}
type Mutation {
createTodo(input: NewTodo!): Todo!
}
Implement the resolvers
When executed, gqlgen’s
generate command compares the schema file (
graph/schema.graphqls) with the models
graph/model/*, and, wherever it
can, it will bind directly to the model. That was done already when
init was run. We’ll edit the schema later in the tutorial, but for now, let’s look at what was generated already.
If we take a look in
graph/schema.resolvers.go we will see all the times that gqlgen couldn’t match them up. For us
it was twice:
func (r *mutationResolver) CreateTodo(ctx context.Context, input model.NewTodo) (*model.Todo, error) {
panic(fmt.Errorf("not implemented"))
}
func (r *queryResolver) Todos(ctx context.Context) ([]*model.Todo, error) {
panic(fmt.Errorf("not implemented"))
}
We just need to implement these two methods to get our server working:
First we need somewhere to track our state, lets put it in
graph/resolver.go. The
graph/resolver.go file is where we declare our app’s dependencies, like our database. It gets initialized once in
server.go when we create the graph.
type Resolver struct{
todos []*model.Todo
}
Returning to
graph/schema.resolvers.go, let’s implement the bodies of those automatically generated resolver functions. For
CreateTodo, we’ll use the
math.rand package to simply return a todo with a randomly generated ID and store that in the in-memory todos list — in a real app, you’re likely to use a database or some other backend service.
func (r *mutationResolver) CreateTodo(ctx context.Context, input model.NewTodo) (*model.Todo, error) {
todo := &model.Todo{
Text: input.Text,
ID: fmt.Sprintf("T%d", rand.Int()),
User: &model.User{ID: input.UserID, Name: "user " + input.UserID},
}
r.todos = append(r.todos, todo)
return todo, nil
}
func (r *queryResolver) Todos(ctx context.Context) ([]*model.Todo, error) {
return r.todos, nil
}
Run the server
We now have a working server, to start it:
go run server.go
Open http://localhost:8080 in a browser. Here are some queries to try, starting with creating a todo:
mutation createTodo {
createTodo(input: { text: "todo", userId: "1" }) {
user {
id
}
text
done
}
}
And then querying for it:
query findTodos {
todos {
text
done
user {
name
}
}
}
Don’t eagerly fetch the user
This example is great, but in the real world fetching most objects is expensive. We dont want to load the User on the
todo unless the user actually asked for it. So lets replace the generated
Todo model with something slightly more
realistic.
First let’s enable
autobind, allowing gqlgen to use your custom models if it can find them rather than generating them. We do this by uncommenting the
autobind config line in
gqlgen.yml:
# gqlgen will search for any type names in the schema in these go packages
# if they match it will use them, otherwise it will generate them.
autobind:
- "github.com/[username]/gqlgen-todos/graph/model"
And add
Todo fields resolver config in
gqlgen.yml to generate resolver for
user field
# This section declares type mapping between the GraphQL and go type systems
#
# The first line in each type will be used as defaults for resolver arguments and
# modelgen, the others will be allowed when binding to fields. Configure them to
# your liking
models:
ID:
model:
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.ID
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.Int
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.Int64
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.Int32
Int:
model:
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.Int
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.Int64
- github.com/99designs/gqlgen/graphql.Int32
Todo:
fields:
user:
resolver: true
Next, create a new file called
graph/model/todo.go
package model
type Todo struct {
ID string `json:"id"`
Text string `json:"text"`
Done bool `json:"done"`
UserID string `json:"userId"`
User *User `json:"user"`
}
And run
go run github.com/99designs/gqlgen generate.
If you run into this error
package github.com/99designs/gqlgen: no Go fileswhile executing the
generatecommand above, follow the instructions in this comment for a possible solution.
Now if we look in
graph/schema.resolvers.go we can see a new resolver, lets implement it and fix
CreateTodo.
func (r *mutationResolver) CreateTodo(ctx context.Context, input model.NewTodo) (*model.Todo, error) {
todo := &model.Todo{
Text: input.Text,
ID: fmt.Sprintf("T%d", rand.Int()),
User: &model.User{ID: input.UserID, Name: "user " + input.UserID},
}
r.todos = append(r.todos, todo)
return todo, nil
}
func (r *todoResolver) User(ctx context.Context, obj *model.Todo) (*model.User, error) {
return &model.User{ID: obj.UserID, Name: "user " + obj.UserID}, nil
}
Finishing touches
At the top of our
resolver.go, between
package and
import, add the following line:
//go:generate go run github.com/99designs/gqlgen generate
This magic comment tells
go generate what command to run when we want to regenerate our code. To run go generate recursively over your entire project, use this command:
go generate ./...